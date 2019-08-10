Secure in knowing all was well,
Through life she seemed to glide.
She often stood where others fell;
The Bible was her guide.
Each day, she had her time of prayer,
Then Bible she would read.
Its pages dim from years of wear,
To fill her inner need.
The Bible gave her strength and hope
To carry through each day.
When troubles came, it helped her cope,
And live her godly way.
With peace and love in strong accord,
Her faith was hard to hide.
Each step was ordered of the Lord;
The Bible was her guide.
The author’s e-mail is willeneoverfelt@gmail.com.
