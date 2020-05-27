All I could think about was what I could be doing.
I was making my mental list and feeling a little pouty. Weeks of quarantine were pushing my limits. I thought about the minor things I have taken for granted and the big things I am missing out on. I dare say I was being a little selfish. There are plenty of people who are suffering far worse than I am. My family is healthy and happy, and I should be grateful. But I was not feeling grateful. I was feeling frustrated, and this is when I heard the Lord's voice, and what He said opened my eyes and my heart to the situation.
For as long as I have been alive, I have heard the church pray and believe for revival in our country and around the world. We all agree the world needs revival and some even believe a revival is imminent with the situation at hand. Scroll Facebook, talk to your friends, your pastors, they all believe God can bring a great revival to the land right now. Are we willing to let Him?
Those are the words the Lord spoke to me during my meltdown. Am I willing to give up my routine, my fun, my trips, my book being published, my women’s retreat, for the sake of revival? For the sake of a lost heart?
For what does it benefit someone if he gains the whole world, and yet loses or forfeits himself? Luke 9:25 (CSB)
I dare say, this scripture could speak of our neighbors as well. What if we gain all we want out of life at the expense of someone else’s soul? What if I get my life back and I am the happiest camper around; thank you Jesus for answering my prayer of convenience, but revival cannot happen and my friend, my family, my neighbor never finds Jesus?
I am being super real and transparent about my selfishness today. But I believe the Lord wants you to consider the same thing. Maybe this is the time of revival, but will you allow it? Will you allow God to inconvenience you to save lives? Will you pray for revival and mean it? What if that means no baseball, no camping trips, no birthday parties, no church services? I believe God can use this time to spark revival and bring about incredible blessings. Are you, am I, willing to put the fate of a stranger ahead of our desires?
“Do nothing out of selfish ambition or conceit, but in humility consider others as more important than yourselves. Everyone should look out not only for his own interests, but also for the interests of others.” Philippians 2:3-4 (CSB)
Downs serves as a young adult/college leader at her church with her husband. She writes faith-based columns in southern Missouri newspapers.
