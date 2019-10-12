There’s a place of pure peace at the altar of God,
Where hearts are poured out and tears freely flow.
Soft angel wings envelop the soul,
As prayers like incense rise up to the throne.
At the altar of God, the world is shut out;
The cares of this life released and let go.
Cast upon One so gloriously fair,
And lifted by prayers as upward they flow.
At the altar of God, sweet communion is found
Between earthly hearts and the heavenly realm.
A sense of serenity sweeps over the soul
As the glory and love of God overwhelms.
In this place of love, contrition and hope,
God with all glory, honor and laud
Stoops down to meet the sincere, humble hear
In this place of peace — the altar of God.
The author’s e-mail is willeneoverfelt@gmail.com.
