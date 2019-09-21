SUMC women plan rummage sale
A rummage sale sponsored by Stockton United Methodist Church women is planned for Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 3-5, in the church family life center, 708 East St. Proceeds will benefit local mission efforts.
Donations of gently-used items for the sale may be brought Monday-Tuesday, Sept. 30-Oct. 1, to the church office.
The sale will be open from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-noon Saturday.
The Saturday sale allows shoppers to purchase everything they can stuff into a paper bag for only $1.50.
