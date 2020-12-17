Celebrate Christmas Eve with Stockton United Methodist Church. Our traditional Christmas Eve service will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 24.
This beautiful service includes Christmas carols, special music, scripture readings, a message on the love of God which came down at Christmas and safe candlelight communion. We will observe social distancing and masking. All are welcome to attend.
For information, call the church at 276-4717.
