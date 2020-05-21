The Stockton United Methodist Church will reopen for public worship at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, May 31.
All necessary precautions will be taken to ensure worshipers will be as safe as possible. Extra cleaning and sanitizing will be done before and after services. The sanctuary will be set up to allow for social distancing and no physical contact. Hand sanitizer will be provided. Disposable masks will be provided and are strongly encouraged.
Our services still will be live streamed on the Stockton UMC Facebook page. We welcome everyone to join us for worship during this time of the "new normal." We will not be offering the "Connection" lakeside service at this time. We will reassess later in June.
For information contact the church at 276-4717.
