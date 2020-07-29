Living Free is a nine-week program designed to help participants understand the root causes of difficulties in relationships, addictions or other life-controlling problems.
Beginning 6 p.m., Thursday, the Living Free program will be offered in the fellowship hall of Stockton Presbyterian Church located at 13900 E. Mo. 32.
The program is open to anyone interested in participating. Registration is not required, but is helpful so the church can acquire the proper amount of program materials.
Interested parties are welcome to register by calling pastor Dale Hill at (570) 847-0042.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.