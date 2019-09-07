Members of the Stockton Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints recently met and unanimously sustained Joseph H. Zitting as Bishop with Michael Miesner as First Counselor and Clayton Hatch as Second Counselor.
“The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has a desire to work with increased diligence to promote the general welfare and happiness of all,” Bishop Zitting said of this opportunity to serve. “We will do all in our power to work with others in serving the community and in promoting the love of Christ and his message of charity and grace. We wish to unite with all Americans who would see our land healed and peace prevail.”
The Stockton Ward includes the communities of Stockton, Arcola, Bear Creek, Bona, Caplinger Mills, Collins, Dadeville, El Dorado Springs, Fair Play, Greenfield, Humansville, and South Greenfield. Visitors are always welcome.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints functions in large measure because of the unpaid volunteer ministry of its members. This lay ministry is one of its most defining characteristics. In thousands of local congregations or wards around the world, members voluntarily participate in callings or assignments providing meaningful opportunities to serve one another and others in the community. It is common for church members to spend 5-10 hours a week serving in their callings. Some callings, such as a bishop, women’s Relief Society president or stake president may require 15-30 hours per week. This unit was formerly presided over by John Sherwood.
Zitting, a draftsman, and his wife Teela are the parents of eight children and reside in Humansville. Miesner works in construction and he and his wife Elise are the parents of four children and reside in Fair Play. Hatch, an electrician, and his wife Mandi are the parents of five children and reside in Dadeville.
For more information, visit www.lds.org.
