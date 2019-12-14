Ashley Burres of Jenni Cully and Associates, representing the Ozarks Board of Realty, presents a check for $200 to Michael Tunnell, treasurer of the Stockton Area Ministerial Alliance. Tunnell said the donation will be used for the SAMA food pantry to aid needy families during the holiday season.
