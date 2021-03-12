Get some “positivitea” at Stockton Assembly of God’s ladies spring tea event for devotion and special music on Friday, March 12.
The event will feature speaker Alana Hindman, with special music from Krista Edwards and Morgan Engleman. The event will also have finger foods, desserts, a chocolate fountain, a variety of drinks, door prizes and voting on the “best” tea table.
The event is free. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the event kicks off at 6:30 p.m. RSPV through the church at 276-5402, through the Facebook event or through your table hostess. Seating is limited.
