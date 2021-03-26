A10_StocktonLadiesTea_3-24_ap .jpg

Featured speaker Alana Hindman talks with patrons at the ladies spring tea event held at the Assembly of God Church on Friday, March 12. 

 STAFF PHOTO/MELANIE CHANCE

The Stockton Assembly of God hosted a ladies spring tea event for devotion and special music on Friday, March 12. The event featured speaker Alana Hindman, with music from Krista Edwards and Morgan Engleman. The event also served finger foods, desserts, a chocolate fountain, a variety of drinks, door prizes and voting on the “best” tea table. 

