In a voluntary and beneficial move to the community, Father Gregory Tran, St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, Stockton, has taken it up himself to offer additional mass schedules in an effort to make the church’s message and services more accessible and flexible for those with hectic schedules.
Beginning the week of Monday, Jan. 6, mass days and times will be as follows: 10 a.m. Sunday, 10 a.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday on an weekly basis.
St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church is located at 222 Route J, Stockton, just north of the intersection of Route J and Mo. 32, and can be reached by calling 276-5588 with any additional inquiries.
