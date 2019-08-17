St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, Stockton, welcomed newly-appointed priest, Father Gregory, with an introductory mass Sunday, Aug. 11.
Fathers Gregory and Mark Hoa Le conducted a joint mass wherein Gregory was officially introduced to St. Peter the Apostle’s parishioners.
Le shared an energetic, emotional, humorous and through homily with the parish he will be leaving behind – all of which served to better the transition of parish leadership.
Le warmly endorsed Gregory, noting his longstanding commitment to his religious path and his individual attention to the people he ministers and witnesses to.
Gregory comes to Stockton from the Vietnamese Catholic community at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Houston, Texas, where he served as both Parochial Vicar and Chaplain.
Stockton parishioners welcomed the new clergyman with a celebratory picnic and social event after Sunday’s mass at the congregation's Stockton locale
Father Gregory will officially assume his new role in the Stockton Catholic community Monday, Aug. 19.
St. Peter the Apostle is located at 222 S. Hwy. J, Stockton. Information regarding weekly services, membership and volunteer opportunities can be obtained by calling 276-5588.
