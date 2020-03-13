St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church’s Council of Catholic Women will be serving their 19th annual Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner the evening of Sunday, March 15 from 11:30a.m.-1 p.m., at the church located at 222 Route J, Stockton, just north of the intersection of Route J and Mo 32.
The traditional St. Patrick’s Day meal’s menu consists of corned beef and cabbage, parslied potatoes, gingered carrots, green beans, roll, dessert and beverage.
The cost is $8.50 for adults and children 13 and over, $3 for children age 6-12 and free for children five or younger.
Interested community members are encouraged to attend.
