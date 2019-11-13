As is tradition at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, Stockton, volunteers from the Knights of Columbus 13474 chapter served up a community breakfast honoring veterans the morning of Saturday, Nov. 9.
Throughout the day’s effort, almost 100 area veterans, local residents and patriotic supporters beat the chilly morning temperatures with pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, biscuits and gravy, coffee and juice as volunteers coordinated and served dozens of area veterans.
The annual meal is always free to veterans and active armed forces members.
Local council leadership said the venture has never been geared toward making a profit, but rather giving back and showing appreciation to veterans and their families while providing a meal and the opportunity for networking and fellowship.
Parrish leadership confirmed the annual community-oriented gathering zero-balanced and called the event a well-attended success and confirmed the church will continue the annual tradition in the years to come.
