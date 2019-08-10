St. Andrew Lutheran Church will hold youth nights in August at Stockton Lake’s first beach off RB Road. The dates are Monday, Aug. 12 and 26. In case of weather, activities will be moved to the church on south Mo. 39. Parents also are invited.
Children under age 5 must have a parent or guardian accompany them.
For more information, call pastor Ronnie Backs at (417) 840-1610.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.