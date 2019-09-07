As a way to give back to those who serve and protect the Cedar County community, St. Andrew Lutheran Church, Stockton, hosted an appreciation lunch for the area’s law enforcement and first-responders Wednesday, Aug. 28.
Pastor Ronnie Backs, and more than a dozen fellow participating volunteers, served up numerous dishes catered by local Stockton eatery Enrique’s Authentic Mexican Grill, along with drinks and homemade desserts to scores of area first-responders.
Members of the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office, Cedar County Emergency Medical Services, Missouri Highway Patrol, Stockton Volunteer Fire Department, Chapel Hills Volunteer Fire Department, Cedar County Emergency Management Services, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Missouri Department of Conservation all made a showing at the annual event.
