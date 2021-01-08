A year ended. A year begun. A holiday season. Snow and ice.
All of this coming together gives us a chance to settle in, sit back, and reflect.
What about this past year was good for you? What were the major events of joy in your world?
I ask those questions, because with all the negativity and controversy surrounding COVID-19, the election, riots and other events, it is easy to lose sight of our blessings. Our mind and our focus tend to dwell on the bad, slowly pushing the good out of the picture.
What about now? What about the coming year?
Are you going to just wait to see what 2021 throws at you, or are you going to throw yourself into 2021?
Yes. We still have some of the negativity and controversy following us into this year. COVID-19 still is with us and the transition of the presidency is still not settled. Those are real and they are a part of our existence.
But we do not have to be controlled by either. For many, this is what has happened. Lives have been changed in such a way that what was once normal is now a distant dream.
As the psalmist wrote, “When I remember these things, I pour out my soul in me: for I had gone with the multitude, I went with them to the house of God, with the voice of joy and praise, with a multitude that kept holyday.” — Psalms 42:4.
However, there is no need for us to live as if life as we knew it is over. While we may not be able to do the things we once did, there is no law saying we must live completely at the effect of the problems around us.
We can choose the direction we should go. As Ella Wheeler Wilcox wrote …
"But to every man there openeth,
A high way and a low,
And every mind decideth,
The way his soul shall go.
One ship sails East,
And another West,
By the self-same winds that blow,
'Tis the set of the sails
And not the gales,
That tells the way we go.
Like the winds of the sea
Are the waves of time,
As we journey along through life,
'Tis the set of the soul,
That determines the goal,
And not the calm or the strife."
Dale Hill, Pastor
Stockton Presbyterian Church
