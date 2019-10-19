El Dorado Christian School students gathered Wednesday, Sept. 25, to celebrate See You at The Pole 2019.
The theme, “If My People Pray…” is taken from 2 Chronicles 7:14. “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves and pray,and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and will heal their land.”
ECS high school students led the worship service and Church of Christ pastor Craig Johnson delivered the morning message.
“If you ask, He will provide,” Johnson said. “Remember the feeding of the 5,000? Look to Him, trustingly, praying in His name.” He added the Bible says, “don’t be afraid. It’s stated in the Bible 365 times; and there are how many days in a year?”
The students smiled at his words, knowing God is with them, every day, every week, every hour.
ECS athletic director Travis Bryson closed with a word of prayer. The students were dismissed into prayer circles led by Student Council officers and representatives.
SYATP is a global day of prayer originated in Texas in the early 1990's with only 10 students. According to the website, www.syatp.com, the number of students participating has grown to over 5 million across the United States.
