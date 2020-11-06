The Stockton Community Foundation will begin its grant round Friday, Oct. 23, and will close Thursday, Nov. 12. This year’s grant round is worth $9,494.56 and is open to anyone seeking to apply. If you have a request and are not a 501(c)3 organization, collaborate with a church, the local schools, city or county to apply.
All requests will be considered and selected groups will be notified shortly after the Nov. 12 cutoff date. For more information contact Alisa Bough at 276-9949 or apply online beginning at Friday, Oct. 23, at https://www.cfozarks.org/affiliates/stockton.
