Multi-faith effort makes Christmas a reality for local families in need
The event and most of the collaborative happenings took place again at Stockton Assembly of God church throughout the middle of December in the days and weeks leading up to the Christmas holiday.
Press communications and much of the publicity efforts leading up to the event were a consistently visible success due largely in part to the efforts of Stockton volunteer Becky Groff.
Quick to give credit where credit is due, Christmas basket program coordinator Kayla Froelich shared her appreciation for every aspect of assistance the community provided to make the yearly Christmas venture a solid success.
“All of us are so appreciative of the help this year,” Froelich said. “We had some real struggles with the weather over the last week or two as this was coming together, but everyone who volunteered help raise money, get donations lined up, communicate with everyone, the vultures who gift wrapped, organized, assembled and packed, every single one of them have been amazing.”
Collectively, the annual effort has helped almost 130 families in the greater Stockton area over the 2019 Christmas holiday by providing basic household and hygiene supplies along with a traditional Christmas dinner and individual, age-appropriate gifts for children in each family.
Froelich also shared SAMA’s collective appreciation for all the community members, businesses and entities which made the annual undertaking possible by contributing and/or offering much-needed supplies at or near cost.
“So many businesses here really helped out by donating items, funds and allowed us to purchase things deep discounted prices. A lot of this depends on that kind of assistance, too.”
As the months-long coordinated endeavor reached competition, all involved shared a collective appreciation for the group effort and said the community-focused undertaking was a rewarding experience.
Additional information regarding SAMA’s mission and community outreach efforts can be found by visiting the organization’s Facebook page or by contacting the leadership of participating churches in Stockton and outlying areas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.