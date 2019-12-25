Saint Andrew Lutheran children and area youths from the Stockton community presented the story of Christmas for the congregation the morning of Sunday, Dec. 22. The children also participate in the church's youth program held the second and fourth Monday of each month. For additional information on church services and programs, contact Pastor Ronnie Backs by calling 276-3511.
