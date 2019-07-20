Liberty Missionary Baptist Church, Virgil City, will begin a revival effort at 7 p.m. Monday, July 22. Tri-County missionary Brock Devine will help our pastor Robert Kenney. We invite all to attend and request your prayers for the lost and surrounding community. The church is just south of the BB curve in Virgil City proper at 9285 S. 01 Road. For more information, call Tom Gough at (417) 876-7889.
