Water broke. Having a baby.
I chuckled and thought, “you can’t get more real than that.” My brother and sister-in-law were at the hospital welcoming the newest member of our family.
As I snuggled up to my hubs last night after crawling in bed, we shared about how much our family has grown in the six years we have been in Stockton. When we left our hometown we had one niece, our Alley Bug. Six years later, Ms. Klara Kate is number seven. Lots of new babies we have had the privilege to snuggle, toddlers to chase and kiddos to spank (not true, auntie does not, spank I spoil).
As I headed out of town to run errands yesterday, I was thinking about the new life that would soon be arriving. How one minute Klara is only a thought, and the next moment she is here and nestled in her momma’s arms. What a blessing children are. What a gift, I thought.
As I sat thinking on the miracle of life happening and the gift my brother and sister-in-law were receiving, I thought of my children. I thought of my mom's children (myself included) and your children. Your parents' children and I thought of you. We do not stop becoming a miracle, a gift, just because we grow older. My teenagers are not any less a gift today than they were the day they were born. My point is, you are a gift.
Because you are a child of God, you do not outgrow your giftedness. Friend, you may have a book of mistakes, a rap sheet a mile long, you may feel alone, abandoned, unwanted, unseen, or unlovable, but you have a father who loves you beyond your mistakes. You have a father who sees the gift you are. You have a father so in love with the gift of you, He sent Jesus to die in place of you — John 3:16. A father willing and longing to offer forgiveness, restoration, healing and freedom to you.
I understand you may have an earthly father who was not much good at his role. Or maybe even a momma much the same. But, there is no comparison to the Father God. He will not let you down. When hard days come — and they will — He will be there. When disappointment and heartbreak knock on your door, your father is there for you. When the diagnosis is made, He’s your healer. He is all knowing, all powerful, all wonderful, and He thinks you’re a gift.
Friend, I see you. I believe in you and I think you are a gift. Our heavenly Father loves you so much and wants great things for your life. Will you live as the gift God made you to be?
“See how much the Father has loved us? His love is so great, we are called God's children — and so, in fact, we are — 1 John 3:1.
Cassie Downs is a speaker, author of Chasing Jesus, a 60-Day devotional, and founder of Everyday Jesus Ministry. Connect with Downs on Facebook, Instagram or online at cassiedowns.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.