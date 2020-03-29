Something inside of you
"Just as dreams accompany much labor, so also a fool's voice comes with many words." (Ecclesiastes 5:3).
I love when God gives me a dream. God's dreams for me are the best. And when I say dream, I don't mean close your eyes and dream dreams. But the dreams God places in our hearts with eyes wide open. The dreams seem crazy impossible. And if I can be honest with you, God dreams are impossible if pursued on our own. God doesn't give us crazy dreams to make us famous. God gives us crazy dreams to make Him famous.
Back to my point. God dreams take work. You can't reach His dreams on your own and you shouldn't try. But you have to put in the work. Scripture reminds us that faith without works is dead (James 2). Meaning, believe what God says, believe He will make a way, but also put action to your faith.
God put a dream in my heart of writing a book. Multiple books. But it was up to me to put my pen to work. It took immeasurable amounts of faith, but it also took immeasurable amounts of work on my part and with my labor, my faith and God's ability and promise; book number one will be available in a few months.
I have never been a grammar person. I'm terrible at it. So for God to place the dream of being an author in my heart seems nuts to me. It’s funny to me how He works. God knew there was no way I could do this on my own, but He planted the dream inside of me anyways. Not because I was capable, but because I’m not. My incapability brings Him glory and causes Him to be made known. Friend, He has also planted a dream inside of you to make Him famous. Do you believe for it? Good, now work for it. My pastor says it like this. "You bring the natural (do what you can do), he'll bring the super (what only He can do) and together, you'll do something supernatural,” like writing a book.
God has put something inside of you. Work it out. Maybe it's something you deem small and insignificant. I assure you, nothing kingdom is small or insignificant. Maybe you deem it big and you don't understand how it's possible. I assure you if God declared it, it's possible.
Do your part. Faith for it and work for it. God will show up and take care of the rest.
Downs serves as a young adult/college leader at her church with her husband. She writes faith-based columns in Southern Missouri newspapers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.