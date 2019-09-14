You matter. More than anything else, that's what I wanted her to know. Her clothes didn't matter, her mom bod didn't matter, but her heart mattered, it mattered to me, and more importantly, it matters to the Lord.
I had just sat down when I heard her, we'll call her Abby, apologize to a couple of ladies for the way she was dressed while serving a church group. My heart immediately broke and not because of the way the ladies responded because they responded with a heart full of love, encouraging this young mother her clothes were just fine. My heart broke because it was the picture of Christ she had been painted by someone along the way. Somewhere in her lifetime, she was judged by her appearance, and then she related it Christ and his church. That broke my heart. As the night went on and she would come in and out of the room serving each of us, I would smile and make small talk. I just wanted her to feel loved by the church, by me, a follower of Jesus. I didn't really know what I could do to show her she was loved and she mattered to God, so I just got up and did what I was there to do; speak to a group of women about Jesus and the purpose he has for them.
As I began to encourage the ladies in the room, reminding them they were created on purpose and designed with a gift and a purpose, God began to do the miraculous. God began to show up and show out in a way only he can. Abby, this server, began to stop and listen in between grabbing dirty plates and refilling drinks. She listened and God spoke directly to her in the restaurant, at her mundane job. God began to show her she matters. He began to show her there is more for her.
After I had finished speaking, she came in to tell me she couldn't help but stop and listen and she had even gotten the information for the church from one of the ladies because she wanted to give it a try. She had even gone so far as to invite a friend to attend with her. It was a beautiful moment for me. Not because I did anything, it was all God. I can take zero credit, but it was a sweet reminder we matter. We matter so much to our heavenly father, he is willing to put a church group in a restaurant with a speaker who drove four hours to be there, so one person could hear about Jesus. I hope the other ladies were encouraged and challenged, but even if they weren't, she was, and she matters.
Jesus is in the business of going out of his way for you. You matter.
“He had to travel through Samaria.” — John 4:4, Christian Standard Bible.
Downs serves as a young adult/college leader at her church with her husband. She writes faith-based columns in southern Missouri newspapers.
