You deserve to be happy. Maybe you’ve heard this statement said or perhaps you’ve said it yourself. It’s one of those feel-good statements we all seem to enjoy when life isn’t going our way. It’s a saying that often determines our direction, but should it?
I’ve come to notice that just because something makes me happy doesn’t make it right or in your best interest. For example, shopping makes me happy when I’m feeling a little down, but if I don’t have the cash on hand and choose to charge things at the moment; it isn’t long before debt piles up and that happiness fades. Maybe for you, it’s something else. Perhaps it’s a drink after work or a text message to someone who isn’t your spouse. I know, I’m all up in your business today, but it’s the truth. We all tend to run to things, people or even places for happiness because we’ve bought the lie happiness is what we deserve. We believe things like, your marriage is a disaster, and the other man brings you happiness and since you deserve happiness, it’s okay to cheat. Or the pills bring you happiness and as long as you’re happy, that’s what really matters.
Don’t get me wrong, I believe God wants to see us living a full life, a joyful life, but we’re sorely mistaken if we think we deserve anything other than the cross Jesus graciously took on himself. Yes, we should be full of joy and yes, God cares about what we care about. But people, places, and things are not where real happiness is found, nor should they be what we seek above all else.
In your search for happiness — your spending money, destroying relationships, hurting your body all in the name of the happiness you think you deserve. Friend, I don’t know about you, but this form of happiness isn’t something worth deserving. Is this really the happiness you’ve always dreamed of achieving? A momentary, unfulfilling, so-called happiness? I didn’t think so. So what then? How do we obtain real joy?
You guessed it. Jesus.
That’s where true happiness, fulfilling happiness, undeserved happiness comes from. It comes through seeking Jesus and his ways for your life. It comes by way of grace, by serving and loving. You don’t deserve it, but he wants you to experience it; however, the only way to do it is through him. True happiness isn’t momentary. It’s eternal. The joy Jesus brings lasts not only this lifetime but in the one to come.
So you can stop the search, I’ve found the answer to fix all of your unhappiness in your pursuit of happiness. Stop striving, chasing, and medicating and start seeking Jesus because that will make you happy.
“How happy are those who reside in your house, who praise you continually. Selah. Happy are the people whose strength is in you, whose hearts are set on pilgrimage.” — Psalms 84:4-5
Downs serves as a young adult/college leader at her church with her husband. She writes faith-based columns in southern Missouri newspapers.
