Staring out at the ocean, I can't help being in awe of the beautiful masterpiece God painted so long ago. The power and the force he painted within the waves and the tide. With each stroke of His hand, God painted strength and beauty right into every drop of water. God is quite a creator, a masterpiece maker, a story writer, and he wants to create something incredible with your life and mine.
Lately, in my quiet time with the Lord he's brought this question to my mind, “How did I get here?” I stewed on and pondered this question, trying to find meaning to it, digging into the answer for a question I'm unsure I understand. So how did I get here? Where is here? As I prayed and sought God's answers to these questions, I believe he was faithful to shed some light and reveal to me what he means. He was sure to show me all the incredible and unimaginable things he's been doing in my life. Here, is the place I am in. Here, is my life. So how did I get here — writing this devotion, raising these kids, married to this man, serving in this church, publishing this book, speaking to those women, hosting that retreat?
It's been 15 years since I surrendered my life to Jesus and if I had to explain to someone what that looked like in one word I would say, journey. Following Jesus has been a journey and like every journey, it's been full of ups and downs, highs and lows, good times and bad times. This faith journey we are walking isn't one full of rainbows and butterflies, although I promise we will catch a glimpse of them along the way. Our faith journeys are more often than not full of difficult choices, sacrifice and being comfortable with feeling uncomfortable. Following Jesus is most often a paradox. If you want to become strong, you must first become weak. If you want to be served, you must first serve. If you want to be blessed, you must surrender.
It's so easy for us to stand outside looking into someone's picture-perfect life and wish it were our story. But friend, this life isn't about our story, but it's His-story and he wants to take our lives and write something beautiful and unimaginable with it. He wants to paint you a masterpiece. You may look at some and see picture-perfect, and it's good we see the beauty God is painting in others, but the story God chooses to write with your life, with their lives, will not be simple. When God writes His-story, he does so with the knowledge of the future, a future we cannot yet see. I am where I am because with each mark of his pen or stroke of his brush I said, yes, Lord. And with each Yes, Lord, has come a battle of the spirit, mind and flesh. I have fought, cried, yelled and all but given up on the things God's been writing for my life. There are things you may never know about my journey to here. There are brush strokes in my painting you will never see and words in my story you will never read but they are there, they are part of my journey, part of the story God is writing with my life.
I don't know what story He's writing with you, but I know this; it's a bestseller. God has things incredible and unimaginable lined up for you. When I take time to look around me and soak up the life God's written for me, I'm amazed. I never could've imagined this is where I would be; writing this devotional, mothering these kids, married to this man, publishing that book, speaking to those women, or serving in that church. Friend, you may feel like your life is a mess, it can never be beautiful, there isn't even purpose in you, but thank God he sees the beauty in the broken, a message in our mess, and he can take our history and turn it into His-story. No one's life is perfect, but when we let the author and finisher of our faith write our story, it will have a perfect purpose, a perfect ending, and be full of beautiful surprises.
“God rewrote the text of my life when I opened the book of my heart to his eyes.” — Psalm 18:24, The Message.
Downs serves as a young adult/college leader at her church with her husband. She writes faith-based columns in southern Missouri newspapers.
