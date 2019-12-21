I was young and in what I thought was love. I had my eyes on this guy, we’ll call him Matt, for what seemed like forever to a tween girl. I thought for sure this was the guy I would marry. I had finally found him after 12 years of being on this earth. It seems a little silly now, but at the time, he was my reason for living or so I thought.
Fast forward a few years later. Matt and I had been dating (although dating was against the rules for me until I was 16) for a few years when he realized I wasn’t nearly as cool as his buddies who could leave their parents' side. Matt was a couple of years older than me, and he could drive and date long before his little girlfriend!
I can still remember the sting of rejection when he told me it was over. I cried for what seemed like an eternity. I was broken and confused. He was “the one,” the one I prayed to keep forever! Why had God not answered my prayer?
This little story I know sounds goofy, but as a young girl, I assure you it was real to me. I became crushed, and angry God hadn’t answered my prayers to keep this one around. There couldn’t possibly be another quite like this one.
Have you been there? Maybe not a teen girl falling for the wrong guy, but there, that place of unanswered prayers (pretty sure there’s a country song about this). Perhaps your unanswered prayer is of healing or restoration, forgiveness or finances. Whatever it is, we’ve all had those moments, and sometimes we get angry and question God. We feel let down and rejected. Why would God not answer our prayer? After all, scripture says He’ll give us the desires of our hearts. And that’s where we start and stop with this scripture, but did you know there is more to it than that? Let me show you.
“Delight yourself in the Lord, and he will give you the desires of your heart.”—Psalm 37:4 ESV.
“Anag” is the Hebrew word for delight in this passage. Anag means to be delicate, to be happy about, to take exquisite delight.
In other words, when we are in close fellowship with the Lord, happy in who He is, our hearts desires will match His desires. Could it be all those years of praying to marry my childhood crush was a selfish desire? I’m going to have to say yes. I can now look back and thank God He doesn’t answer every prayer I’ve ever prayed. The Lord knew what I needed even all those years ago. He knew Dustin, my husband, was the man who would fit my life entirely. Dustin was the one who would love and support my craziness and wild dreams. Dustin was the one who would lead me toward the father day after day. God had a plan for my life, and He knew all the things I didn’t know or would even consider, and I’m forever grateful for my unanswered prayer.
Unanswered prayers hurt sometimes, and I understand some unanswered prayers are more than a childhood romance. I don’t have an explanation for you as to why some people receive healing on earth while others don’t receive theirs until they reach heaven. I don’t always understand why some find restoration in their relationships while others are left broken. What I do know is Satan is real, his plots are real, and his very purpose is to steal, kill and destroy God's children. But I remind you Jesus came to give us life! And that “life” can even be found in our unanswered prayers. Don’t lose sight of God's goodness in the midst of your unanswered prayer. Maybe God sees something you can’t yet see. Ask God to align your heart, your desires, with His and see if your prayers don’t begin to change.
Maybe you’re saying, “But Cassie, this is a bit more serious.” Can I gently remind you, amid your unanswered prayers, “all things work together for the good of those who love God and are called according to his purpose.”—Romans 8:28 CSB.
Sometimes we must keep our eyes on Jesus and ask him to create some sort of good out of a bad situation.
Downs serves as a young adult/college leader at her church with her husband. She writes faith-based columns in southern Missouri newspapers.
