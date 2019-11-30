I plopped down in my cozy chair after a long day. The middle of the week is often exhausting for this girl. Wednesday is one of my busiest days of the week, and I’m wiped out after the long days they tend to bring. But as I plopped down in my chair this Wednesday afternoon, I opened up my bible to Joshua. I’ve been studying Joshua for a while now. I may or may not be researching for book no. 2.
Joshua always has me thinking about the middle places of our life. While I don’t relate Joshua to negativity by any means, when I say middle places, I do mean those hard places. The middle of a broken relationship. The middle of a battle with an illness. The middle of parenting struggles. The middle of whatever mess, journey, and even a promise you’ve found yourself in. Middles can be hard unless, of course, we’re talking about an Oreo, and we are not. In the middle, we often feel alone and neglected by people and even God. In the middle, we feel weary and are tempted to give up. In the middle, we sometimes fear because it’s hard to see the end from the middle. Right?
But as I’ve studied God's word and seen it in my own life, the middle is also the place God has promised us He will be. He was in the middle of the Jordan as Joshua and the Israelites crossed over. He was in the middle of the Red Sea when it parted. He was in the middle of a valley full of dry bones when they lived again. He was in the middle of the valley as David faced his giants. He’s in the middle of your life, your mess, your promise, your present, He’s in the middle of whatever you’re going through. Let him perform miracles for you. The middle is where He does His best and most perfect work. Trust Him.
About a year and a half ago, I almost let the middle win. But when I read Joshua 3:17, I understood God had not left me alone in the middle. I felt alone, but it was there in the middle God was wanting to perform a great miracle in my life. When I let Him work, He did just that. He healed my brokenness and my lifelong struggle with rejection. He did a work within me I never thought possible, and He did it in the middle of the biggest battle I’ve ever fought.
You’re middle may seem too deep, too wide, too dark, but I assure you it’s nothing too complicated for your father in heaven to take and create the greatest miracle you may ever experience.
“The priests carrying the ark of the Lord’s covenant stood firmly on dry ground in the middle of the Jordan, while all Israel crossed on dry ground until the entire nation had finished crossing the Jordan.” —Joshua 3:17 CSB.
Downs serves as a young adult/college leader at her church with her husband. She writes faith-based columns in southern Missouri newspapers.
