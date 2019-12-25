Do you ever stress over how you'll get everything bought and accomplished during the holidays? I'm sort of a last-minute shopper, also known as a procrastinator, when it comes to buying and planning, which is crazy because I'm generally a big-time planner. But when it comes to Christmas, I tend to worry a bit too much about what to get who, will they like it, where I’m going, what time to arrive. You too?
Too often I let Christmas become a time of stress, chaos and frustration when it’s meant to be a time of peace, joy and celebration. Over the years as this struggle has become increasingly apparent, I’ve taken some steps to create less stress and chaos during the holidays. We have adopted some new traditions in our home to help keep us focused on the reason for the season.
You are going to think I'm crazy, but one thing we do at the Downs house is we gather together on a random night in December long before Christmas day to celebrate Jesus. We find a space, grab our gifts and our Bible. Together we read the greatest story ever told (the birth of Jesus), open presents and spend the evening just being a family. Now, don't worry, we still spend Christmas Day with our family and celebrate once again. Our unusual tradition is just our way to enjoy a special time with our kiddos and to make sure we haven't put our focus on all the gifts and hustle of the season.
Please don't misunderstand my heart here. I love Christmas time. The hustle, the gifts, everything! I'm the crazy lady who had her tree up before Halloween. True story. Hustle is my middle name and gifts is my love language, but Christmas wasn’t meant to be a time so focused on what we have under the tree that we forget the one who hung on the tree!
This year as you shop and hustle from one place to another, I challenge you to fix your focus on THE gift, not the gifts, not the hustle. Take time to really be together sharing the love of Jesus with those in your world. Focus on the coming of our Lord and all He has done for you.
“For God loved the world in this way: He gave his one and only Son, so that everyone who believes in him will not perish but have eternal life.” —John 3:16 (CSB).
“Then she gave birth to her firstborn son, and she wrapped him tightly in cloth and laid him in a manger, because there was no guest room available for them.” —Luke 2:7 (CSB).
Downs serves as a young adult/college leader at her church with her husband. She writes faith-based columns in southern Missouri newspapers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.