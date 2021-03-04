When God took me on this journey of writing, there was so much I did not know about the craft of writing. Never considered myself to be creative, but God saw in me what I did not see in myself. The ability to write creatively. Writing is an art, and it takes a lot of creativity just like painting, cooking, photography and many other things.
When I realized I did not understand how to make a sentence flow, how to grab and keep the attention of the reader, or how to be grammatically correct (still a work in progress), I decided it may be wise to learn about the craft of writing. I joined a few groups and learned all I could.
The one thing that has stuck with me more than anything is to show, do not tell. You want to show your reader, cause them to use their senses when telling a story.
Example: Instead of saying I felt sad, I could say something like . . . the tears flowed down my face.
Make sense? I promise this is not a lesson. I am going somewhere. Hang with me.
Show; do not tell, also is true of our faith. Have you ever been a part of a show and tell? Perhaps back in elementary school. Wyatt reminded me of a time he caught a frog for show and tell. I love the concept of this show and tell thing. It would be easy for Wyatt to tell his class about the frog he caught. Even if he shared every little detail of his frog, his class still wouldn’t fully comprehend his frog.
Some may have even doubted the frog was real. Some may have questioned the size of Wyatt’s frog. But because he could show them, they would see, believe, and trust what Wyatt said about his frog was true.
I have been guilty more times than I like to admit of telling people about Jesus while neglecting to show them Jesus. I think we the “church” people are guilty of this a little too often.
We are quick to tell others what we are against and what we are for, who we serve, but neglect to show them the character of Jesus lived out in our day to day. If all we do is tell (and I know that is crazy important) and never show them Jesus, like Wyatt’s frog, others may struggle to trust and believe in this person we talk about but rarely show evidence of in our daily walk.
When someone is living a lifestyle opposite of your belief in God, how do you respond? (Again,I am guilty of doing this wrong many times. But I have tried to learn from my many mistakes with loved ones and change my response. I am not perfect at this and do not pretend to be. But I am getting better and I believe God gave me this message today because just maybe, you can get better in this area too.) Do you respond by telling them all the wrong things in their life, do you respond judge-mentally or perhaps are less than kind with your opinions played out in your words? Do you respond with the same love and grace Jesus showed to those who were dead in their sin? Does the character of the one living in you spill out of you?
Is it love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, and self-control that flow out of you? Does your response draw them in to the one you claim to live for?
Friend, it is a lot easier to draw people to Jesus by showing Him to them with your everyday life, than only telling them about Him.
Next time you face an opportunity to tell someone about Jesus, consider Wyatt’s frog and try showing them Jesus instead.
“Therefore, be imitators of God, as dearly loved children,” Ephesians 5:1 CSB.
Cassie Downs is a speaker and founder of Everyday Jesus Ministry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.