How are you doing? That's the question abruptly entering my mind while my gaze was fixed on the waves pounding on the shore in front of me. I love those times of stillness in my mind and heart but could definitely live without the thoughts barging in and challenging me. The ideas removing the focus from self to something more important than me. I was really enjoying my mindless moment when Jesus thought I needed to shift my focus. Admit it, I'm not the only one, you can be selfish too sometimes.
How are you doing, that seems like a vague question, doesn't it? I suppose I could have answered with; I'm great, thanks for asking, God. But I knew he was making a point. He was purposely causing me to search my heart about the purpose he's assigned to me.
As I sat there pondering his question, he caused me to remember something I had written down in my notes weeks ago. The statement, purpose over platform. I can't remember if it was something I heard in a sermon, a book or something God whispered to me, but it stuck with me and it's the thought I believe God wants to speak to you about today also.
As I dug down deep inside myself about how I'm doing, that morning on the beach God whispered my purpose once again. He reminded me he's given us (Yes, you and I both) the assignment to bring others to him, and he's blessed me with a platform through writing, speaking, retreats and my church home to glorify him, not myself. So, how am I doing? Am I leading others to him for his glory or for my glory? Am I writing to you for him? Am I hosting retreats to serve and glorify our heavenly father or myself? When I speak, is it to encourage you in Christ or make a name for myself? And how do I know? How can I trust this carnal heart?
I'm sure you never struggle to keep your purpose above your platform, but I do. I don't elevate myself intentionally, but I catch wind of my selfishness from time to time. So to keep my heart humble before God and man, I ask that question, how are you doing, Cassie? If I can answer knowing I am serving and loving on people in my every day, apart from the platform God's given me, then I know I'm doing okay. When I'm an encourager to those around me, without any recognition, or serving and giving to others without anyone's knowledge; I know I'm doing okay. It's then I know I'm honoring and giving glory to the one who deserves it. If the only time I'm fulfilling my purpose is through my platform, I may need to check my heart. Our purpose is something we put to work every day and everywhere, not just while standing tall on a platform.
God has been so gracious to me in giving me a platform to lead people toward him. I believe he has given each of us a purpose and in our mission comes a platform of some sort, so I must ask; How are you doing? May we never stand tall on our platforms and think more highly of ourselves than we do of others (Romans 12:3), and may we always remember our platform isn't really ours, its God's. He is just gracious enough to let us stand there with his light shining brightly through us.
“You are the light of the world. A town built on a hill cannot be hidden. Neither do people light a lamp and put it under a bowl. Instead they put it on its stand, and it gives light to everyone in the house. In the same way, let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven.” — Matthew 5:14-16.
Downs serves as a young adult/college leader at her church with her husband. She writes faith-based columns in southern Missouri newspapers.
