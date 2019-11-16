Things don't always appear like they really are. Do you agree? I bet we could both create a list of things that aren't what they seem, like our condo on our first trip to Maui years back. We walked into the room imagining the pictures we were shown and to our surprise (and not the good kind of surprise) it was definitely not what we expected, far from it. It wasn't much larger than a shoebox. So small, as a matter of fact, we quickly noticed one essential and missing piece, our bed.
"Where the heck is our bed?" I wondered as I scanned the room once more, hoping I had looked right over it. But nope. No bed here. Thankfully my husband knew a thing or two more than me, and he was able to point out that our bed came from the wall. Yep. It was a Murphy bed. And no, it was not comfortable.
"Welcome to the most beautiful place on earth and the worst condo ever," I thought. However, our baby condo turned out pretty good. We were literally steps from the water and were blessed with some of the best views from Maui. It may have appeared a little questionable, but it proved to be pretty spectacular, Murphy bed and all.
As I read through the scriptures and prayed about what to write during my morning devotion, I came across a passage full of highlights and side notes. When I read it, I knew it was for today. It was for you and me, if I'm honest. So let me take you to the book of Joshua.
“So the Lord gave Israel all the land he had sworn to give their fathers, and they took possession of it and settled there. The Lord gave them rest on every side according to all he had sworn to their fathers. None of their enemies were able to stand against them, for the Lord handed over all their enemies to them. None of the good promises the Lord had made to the house of Israel failed. Everything was fulfilled.” —Joshua 21:43-45 CSB.
They did it! Joshua and the Israelites had finally made seen their promise fulfilled. The land they had heard about for so long, this promise God had made so many years ago. The Israelites were living it, witnessing firsthand that God does not lie. He cannot lie. He had made them a promise, and He did crazy, miraculous things to keep the promise.
After reading this passage, I thought about the good promises God has given me, all the things God has spoken over my life, the promises I cling to. I know how I struggle some days to believe in the things God has spoken because things don't look too promising right now. I feel like I'm searching for the bed in my condo again. I'm looking around wondering where all the beauty is, I was promised.
I wonder if the Israelites ever struggled with this? I'm going with yes. Maybe it was when they arrived at the Red Sea. Did they doubt? Did they wholeheartedly believe God would keep His promise? Or what about when the Israelites sent out spies into the land, and only two of the 12 men thought they could overcome the giants they saw. Ten out of the twelve, doubters. That doesn't seem too promising. Or perhaps when they faced the massive walls of Jericho. I wonder if, for a moment, fear gripped them. Things didn't look too promising while they stood facing the enormous walls of Jericho.
Friend, trusting God can be hard. We can't see what He sees, and that can be terrifying for some. But I dare say it may also be the greatest blessing. I'm grateful He sees what I can't. Because He sees all, He understands how to position me, move me, guide me, provide for me. It ought to give me even more reason to trust Him. He knows what I don't. He knows what I need before I ever need it. He is going before me making a way, a perfect way. I may struggle to see past this wall, this river, or the sea of giants standing before me, but if I lean into Him and trust Him and His ways, I too will one day reap the good promises the Lord has made me.
It's easy to question, doubt, and wonder at times. But even in your wondering, doubting, and endless questions; don't give up. Whatever it is — a marriage, finance, a child, a dream — it won't always look promising, but if it was promised, you better believe that God won't let you down. He always keeps his promises.
So what will you choose today? Will you give up? Forfeit the promise God has for you? Or will choose to trust even if your vision is obscured by the giants surrounding you?
