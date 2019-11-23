Have you ever gotten more than you bargained for? Maybe you took a new position at your job, but it’s turned out to be way more work than you expected. We’ve all had our moments where we can attest to this thought of getting more than we bargained for. Sometimes in the worst way, and sometimes in the best way.
As I was preparing for a sermon this week, the message took me to the book of Acts, and I landed at the story of the lame man who begged at the gate called Beautiful. This man was born lame, and there is no telling how long he had been begging at the same gate, day after day, possibly year after year. I’m sure on this particular day, he wasn’t looking for anything more than he had ever experienced. He was just doing his thing, begging to get by.
“Now Peter and John were going up to the temple for the time of prayer at three in the afternoon. A man who was lame from birth was being carried there. He was placed each day at the temple gate called Beautiful so that he could beg from those entering the temple. When he saw Peter and John about to enter the temple, he asked for money. Peter, along with John, looked straight at him and said, ‘Look at us.’ So he turned to them, expecting to get something from them. But Peter said, ‘I don’t have silver or gold, but what I do have, I give you: In the name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth, get up and walk!’ Then, taking him by the right hand he raised him up, and at once his feet and ankles became strong. So he jumped up and started to walk, and he entered the temple with them—walking, leaping, and praising God.” —Acts 3:1-8 CSB.
When I read this piece of scripture, verses 5 and 6 excited my heart! I’m not a shouter, but it about made this girl shout!
He was a beggar, and good at it, I’m sure. Why else would he show up day after day? But on this day, he received way more than he had bargained for. He went begging to get by, but what he received was the power of God manifested in his body. Complete healing and complete change.
Peter and John were trying to tell the lame man, “We know you think you need money, but we are about to give you what we know you need, and His name is Jesus!” When Jesus shows up, so does his mighty power in your life. There are so many times I seek God begging for what I think I need. But when I allow His presence to show up in my life, He releases His power. The power to heal, help, restore, redeem, save and forgive. He is what we need. I know we think we know best a lot of the time but I challenge you today, allow His presence in your life and see if He doesn’t show up and give you more than you bargained for, in the best way possible!
Downs serves as a young adult/college leader at her church with her husband. She writes faith-based columns in southern Missouri newspapers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.