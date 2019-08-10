“Teach us to realize the brevity of life, so that we may grow in wisdom.” — Psalm 90:12 New Living Translation.
As I was thinking about the brevity of life as Psalm 90 puts it, I couldn't help but think about my time here on earth and whether or not I've lived it well. Some versions of the Bible tell us to number our days. So I gave it a whirl and apparently I am 12,918 days old today. And if I am 12,918 days old, that means I've lived 310,032 hours or 18,601,920 minutes.
I can't help but wonder, seeing my time written on paper, how many minutes, hours or days have I wasted? James 4:14 reminds us life is a vapor. Here one moment and gone the next. So why is it such a battle to live our moments well?
Think with me for a moment, what did you do just yesterday? How much time was spent mindlessly scrolling social media, sitting in the La-Z-Boy, yelling at your spouse or pouring yourself into your work? I'm not saying to never scroll through social media, it can be an incredible tool for the sharing of Jesus. It's huge in my ministry. And yes, we all need rest so by all means, sit in the La-Z-Boy occasionally. Don't yell at your spouse though and if you do, make it right. I understand if your family wants to eat you must work, but there is an enormous difference between working to eat and working to escape life.
The point is this: your days are numbered, that's a fact. There is no changing it, escaping it or praying it away. Eventually your time on earth will expire and there isn't a thing you can do to stop it, but you can learn to number the days you do have. You can learn how to live well the life you have left. You can live a life pointing others to a savior who offers eternal life. People are dying every day apart from Christ, and we are too busy scrolling social media to lead them to Jesus. We have children who are chasing hopeless and empty promises, and we are chilling in our favorite chair. We have marriages hanging by a thread, and we are yelling rather than investing. Our families are growing apart in leaps and bounds while we are at work trying to give them more things or worse working to escape our life with them.
I realize this isn't a pump-you-up and send-you-out kind of devotion today, but it is crucial we understand tomorrow isn't promised to any one of us. Life is a vapor, here one moment and gone the next and what you do between today and that day matters. How long will we sit by quietly while people long for the hope we've been given, but don't want to be bothered to share? There are people God has put in your path today and they need to know about this life you've been given. But will you be bothered to share it? Or will you watch another one of your numbered days pass on by? Friend, I hope you are challenged today to stop wasting the precious gift of life we've been given. People need you and the Jesus who lives in you, share him.
Downs serves as a young adult/college leader at her church with her husband. She writes faith-based columns in southern Missouri newspapers.
