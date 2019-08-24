Have you ever settled for less than the best? I certainly have. I've settled on petty things that don't amount to much, and I've settled on the big things that matter a great deal. I've settled financially, emotionally and spiritually. I'm settling right now in my ministry, and I'm willing to bet if you open your heart a little, you'll find there are some areas you may be settling with as well.
I love a good worship service. And when I say that, please understand worship is between you and God. Worship isn't about what music or musician is playing if any. Worship is personal, and it's what allows God's presence to fill the atmosphere, and his presence is just what I needed last night. I needed him to push me out of Haran and into the land of Canaan, the land of promise.
“Terah took his son Abram, his grandson Lot (Haran's son), and his daughter-in-law Sarai, his son Abram's wife, and they set out together from Ur of the Chaldeans to go to the land of Canaan. But when they came to Haran, they settled there. Terah lived 205 years and died in Haran.” — Genesis 11:31-32.
Being the word nerd I am, I did a little research to find out what Haran meant. It comes from the root word Charar, meaning to be burned up, scorched, to be dry. So in other words, Terah set out for a land full of promise and settled in a dry place. A place of complacency, mediocrity, doubt, fear, and frustration.
It's crazy how we determine to let God use us, and for a while, we're doing good. We're believing his words, making some progress but then about halfway, we struggle to move forward, settling in a dry place that we weren't intended to stay. Ur was about 1,100 miles from Canaan, according to the route Terah's family would have taken. And Haran was about halfway.
So often we get halfway to Canaan and settle for less than the very best God has for us. Take my situation, for example. There are specific things God has spoken to me about, and he's given me favor and everything else I need to accomplish them, but here I am settling. I'm sort of doing what he's been saying, but not entirely because of fear. I'm so afraid of rejection, inadequacy, and failure that I've been settling in Haran when Canaan is just up the road. And friend, I am tired of halfway. I'm tired of settling for part of what God has for me, I want it all.
This week I finished a book called The Book of Mistakes by Skip Prichard, and there was a line toward the end that has stuck with me.
“Your choices can become the wings of success or the bars imprisoning you in a life of mediocrity.”
Can I tell you, Haran wasn't all bad. Terah's family seemed to prosper in Haran (Genesis 12:5). You can absolutely love God and live in Haran, but it isn't what God has in mind. You may be content and even prosper a little, but never to the extent God planned for you.
I don't know about you, but I don't want to settle for mediocrity. When my time on earth is up, I want to go home knowing I've lived in the fullness God had for me, and through his fullness, I impacted the world around me.
Trust God, trust his words to you, and don't stop moving forward until you reach Canaan.
Downs serves as a young adult/college leader at her church with her husband. She writes faith-based columns in southern Missouri newspapers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.