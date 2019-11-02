“Weeping may stay overnight, but there is joy in the morning.” — Psalm 30:5b CSB.
Some days are so hard. Am I right? Some seasons in life feel almost unending. Life is hard and it throws hard things our way far too often. We face stuff like loss, fear, hurt, discouragement, illness and poverty. Sometimes we wonder if the heartaches will ever end. Will we ever experience joy again? When I go through these times of weeping that last night after night, believing Psalm 30 can be a downright struggle.
To all my mommas out there, this reminder is for you. Call me crazy, but I didn't really enjoy pregnancy. I felt pretty icky throughout all three of my pregnancies, and so it wasn't really a time I was super joyful through. Oh and labor, BROUCH! Who enjoys labor? Definitely not this girl! But after 37 weeks of carrying a baby, I was ready for labor. And all the mommas said... AMEN!
It’s a funny thing how that moment when you see your baby’s face or hear their cry; the last nine months and 7 billion hours of labor pain just seem to fade away. The joy of your newborn baby somehow drowns out all the pain, discomfort, aches and heartburn you've experienced up until that moment. Those moments of pregnancy seem to fade away and are quickly replaced with more joy than you thought possible.
Friend, I have no idea what battles you have been fighting your way through. I can only imagine the weeping you are experiencing, and I don’t take what you are going through lightly. But even in the face of the loss, hurt and the devastation you are experiencing; joy is coming. It may take a little time, or it may take a lot of time. But joy is on its way. God has a way of taking all the hurt, the pain and the bad and using it in a way that can bring about great joy.
“We know that all things work together for the good of those who love God, who are called according to his purpose.” — Roman 8:28 CSB.
God never promised us a life apart from heartache (Matthew 16:33). When sin entered the world through Adam, so did sorrow. But God saw the need for a savior: Jesus, His own son. And through Jesus, we can find peace in our broken world, and experience joy even in the face of heartache and hurt. Hold tight to Jesus, friend. Joy is coming.
Downs serves as a young adult/college leader at her church with her husband. She writes faith-based columns in southern Missouri newspapers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.