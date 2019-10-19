Ugh! What a rough couple of weeks it’s been. It’s been frustrating, painful and exhausting, to say the least. The past two weeks have been full of hard conversations, physical pain — because apparently, I'm getting old — and emotional exhaustion from it all causing me to want to run to a deep hole and hide out from the rest of the world. I'm in a funk, and I hate it!
How are you? Feeling funky? Or maybe life is all rainbows and butterflies for you and you’re feeling pretty spunky! I hope so. I don’t wish this feeling on anyone. I am hopeful your spunk has overcome your funk but if it hasn’t, hopefully today's encouraging word will help the both of us.
As I was praying about what to share with you today, the Lord brought to my remembrance a conversation I had with a good friend the last time I was feeling funky. She asked me what helps when I’m feeling this way, to bring me out of the funk. Her question was quite an eye-opener for me. I had never taken the time to find out what helps pull me back before I’m too deep into my funk, but her question challenged me to figure it out.
I took a few minutes to ponder the question, asking myself when I feel joyful — even if things aren't going well, even when it seems all hell is breaking loose in my life. Surprisingly, the answer had nothing to do with running away by myself. Isolation tends to fuel the funk. It wasn't a shopping day or manis and pedis. It wasn't even a massage, although they are always lovely.
The answer, I discovered, was YOU. Serving you, connecting with you, encouraging you, helping you, praying for you. You are what keeps me from disappearing into the funk. When I encourage you, it inspires me.
God has given us such a gift of community and far too often, we neglect it. We don't feel like being around others in our funk so we build walls and isolate ourselves, going against the blessing of community and the joy it can bring. Furthermore, I can't help but wonder how many of us are ashamed of our funk; therefore, we hide it from the very people who need to know they aren't alone. When we share our hurts, imperfections, issues, and discouragement with others, it's incredible how it not only impacts them but us too.
I'm absolutely clueless about what you're going through or the funk you've found yourself in, but I do know funk can rob from you. I lived it. I fell so far I wondered if I’d ever live joyously again, but thankfully I have a dear friend who isn't afraid to ask the hard questions. I now see investing in others is what brings about great joy in my life and in your life. God has been so good to surround you with community, don't run from them. Run toward them offering hope and encouragement amid their funk and I promise, joy will come.
“When Moses' hands grew tired, they took a stone and put it under him and he sat on it. Aaron and Hur held his hands up — one on one side, one on the other — so that his hands remained steady till sunset.” — Exodus 17:12 NIV.
Downs serves as a young adult/college leader at her church with her husband. She writes faith-based columns in southern Missouri newspapers.
