Do you ever feel frustrated? Silly question, right? Of course you do, we all do at some time or another. We get frustrated at our family and friends, we get frustrated in our jobs and ministries, we get frustrated in waiting and discouraged when things happen unexpectedly. We just get frustrated sometimes.
You’ve hoped for a great marriage, but instead you're frustrated by the lack of romance happening. You’ve prayed for your finances but are facing bankruptcy. You thought life would look far from how it looks right now and you're left utterly frustrated. So how do we keep from being frustrated? How do we remain in a place of peace when we are facing frustration in our life or in our faith walk?
“You keep him in perfect peace whose mind is stayed on you, because he trusts in you.” — Isaiah 26:3, English Standard Version.
When life isn't working out the way you always imagined, when finances are tighter than you hoped they'd be, when your marriage doesn't resemble the marriage you've dreamed of, when your expectations haven't been met in one area or another, keep your mind on Christ. It's through Jesus you will be able to live a life of peace even amid frustrating situations.
I know frustration is real, I feel frustrated about 100 times a day about one thing or another, but I refuse to live there. I don't want my family and friends to think of frustrated when they think of me. I don't want my life to be a constant downer but if I focus on all the things frustrating me, I will live frustrated. I want to keep my mind on Jesus, his peace, love, joy and gladness. I want people to look at me and see peace amid my battles. I want to be so connected to Jesus that peace and love ooze from every frustrating situation I find myself in, even the frustration coming from the Father. When his timing isn't mine, when his way is not my way, I choose peace and trust over frustration.
So what are you frustrated by today? Are you going to live in your frustration, or are you going to focus your mind on the giver of peace? Will you choose to love others through the disappointment? Will you choose peace today? God loves you and he has his best in mind for you. When you decide to trust him and fix your mind on him, the frustrations of this world will become less and less. Peace, it’s a beautiful gift from God.
Downs serves as a young adult/college leader at her church with her husband. She writes faith-based columns in southern Missouri newspapers.
