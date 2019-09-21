“Do everything in love.” — 1 Corinthians 16:14.
My Gran was a dumpling queen. Her chicken and dumplings were good enough to make you want to slap your grandma. Well, unless she was the one making the dumplings. It’s never good to smack the hand who feeds you.
Now, I've eaten my fair share of dumplings in my day from several people, but there is no comparison to Gran Dianne's dumplings. Dustin would tell you there is no comparison to his Grandma Brown’s pecan pie, either. There is something special about these two dishes, and I wanted to learn how to make them so like any good grandmother would do, they each showed me all the secret ways they put their dishes together. What to look for, how to sniff out whether they were ready or not. Everything I needed to know. Both our grandmas have gone on to bake for Jesus, but I've learned while making these dishes there's another secret ingredient: love.
When I first started making dumplings and pies, I couldn't figure out why mine tasted differently than theirs. My youngest son brought the secret ingredient to my attention. “Mom,” he said, “you have to add a lot of love to it.”
And he was right. I needed to pour the same love into those dishes as my grandmothers had done for me, and I dare say there is a lot more we need to be pouring love into besides our cooking.
In the above scripture, Paul commands us to do everything in love. It's not a suggestion or a cute thought, it's a command. God's very nature is that of love, and he created us in his image and likeness, and therefore we are to extend the same love God poured into everything he created, into everything we do. In our jobs, relationships, hobbies, and our gifting, we need to do everything in love. Imagine a world where everything was done in love. Every word spoken, every dish baked, every song written, every relationship built. What a world it would be, and what a world it can be, but it starts with you. Live each day doing everything in love and tell me if it doesn't change your world.
Downs serves as a young adult/college leader at her church with her husband. She writes faith-based columns in southern Missouri newspapers.
