Do you ever feel disqualified? Like, just maybe, you don’t have what it takes. Maybe God is moving you in a specific direction, but you feel like he’s got the wrong gal or the wrong guy. So many times, we give our weaknesses much more credit than their worth, am I right? We recognize our shortcomings, so we assume they are the thing that disqualifies us. I’ve let my weaknesses disqualify me more times than I’d like to admit.
I’m so thankful that just because I allow my weakness to disqualify me, God looks at my weakness with different eyes and sees it as a qualification to do His work.
As I was reading over Joshua’s story in scripture, something seemingly new stood out to me. Let’s take a look.
“...be strong and courageous.”—Deuteronomy 31:6-7, 23; Joshua 1:6-7, 9, 18.
Did you catch that? Seven times in scripture, either God or Moses told Joshua to be strong and courageous. When I realized this, it blew my mind. Why would Joshua need to be told seven times to be strong and courageous? I believe it’s because he was weak and afraid. Say what? Joshua, the one who led God’s people into the promised land, the Joshua who crossed the Jordan River on dry ground, the same Joshua that march seemingly fearlessly around the walls of Jericho, Joshua, who God performed miracle after miracle for, HE was weak and afraid? Why else would he need to be reminded seven times to be strong and courageous?
I find it so interesting that God, knowing Joshua was a weak and scared man, chose him to do the very things that would take immeasurable strength and courage. And Joshua wasn’t the only one of our faith heroes with weaknesses. David, Noah, Moses, the list goes on. They were humans, but they were humans with a purpose. You, my friend, are also a weak human with a strong purpose. Your weaknesses were never meant to disqualify you. More often than not, your weakness is a qualification to be used by a God who is mightier than your shortcomings. God chooses the weak and makes them strong so that HE gains all glory.
I think it’s time you stop disqualifying yourself and ask God what good He might want to do with your weakness. I believe you might just be surprised by His eagerness to use little ol’ you for His grand purpose. Don’t count yourself out, you are definitely not disqualified.
Downs serves as a young adult/college leader at her church with her husband. She writes faith-based columns in southern Missouri newspapers.
