The past couple of weeks have brought about sadness to me. I haven’t personally experienced the sting of loss, fallen on hard times compared to some, but as I have looked around at the world in front of me, I'm saddened. My heart aches over the evil, over the selfishness and carelessness of others. My heart cries out to Jesus over the innocent who are hurting, over lost people making poor choices, over the hate that some possess.
We are living in a time of great hurt. A time of what seems like endless evil. We can’t send our kids off to school without the hint of worry, we can't walk into public places without planning our route in the event of some unimaginable terror that may happen while we shop or are entertained. The last couple of weeks have shaken me, but not in a way you might think. I haven’t allowed fear and hate to fuel me, but rather compassion and love. Please don’t misunderstand me, I hate what is happening in our world. I hate that people are burying their loved ones because of someone else's selfish and evil acts. I hate that our society has become what it is, but there is enough hate in the world without my heart turning hateful.
Just this weekend, I had to confront four strangers over the way they were talking in front of my family. After hours of hearing their awful talk, I kindly confronted them and asked if they could please keep their words quieter or not so nasty in front of my children. They apologized and did their best to chill. I was angry at the things my kids were hearing, and I absolutely wanted it to stop, but showing anger and resentment toward them would have gotten me nowhere. But my concern dipped in a little kindness caused them to think first before they spoke. Self said throat punch them so they can't speak, but Jesus pulled on my heartstrings and moved me toward kindness. While I was frustrated, I was also heartbroken they didn’t know my Jesus. I couldn’t help but imagine how different their lives, their language would be if they were covered by Jesus’ love and forgiveness.
Friend, hate isn’t going to change a thing. Well, correction, hate will change everything but never for good. Hate is what has gotten us where we are right now. But what if we began to show the same love and compassion for those without Jesus as Jesus showed those who didn't know him? What if we attempted to cover others in the only love that will truly change our world? If you want to see a world without shootings, ignorance, wars and hate, then spread love. It starts with you. God, help us to love like you love us. Love is the only way to joy, peace, and unity.
Start today, be the change!
“Above all, keep your love for one another at full strength, since love covers a multitude of sins.” — 1 Peter 4:8.
Downs serves as a young adult/college leader at her church with her husband. She writes faith-based columns in southern Missouri newspapers.
