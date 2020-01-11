I'm an assumer (assuming that's a word). I tend to assume things based on feelings rather than facts. Uh-oh, did I hit a nerve? No worries because I am so with you. I am definitely preaching to myself today. I always assume the worst-case scenario.
When my husband is late getting home, I immediately think he must have had an accident. Or when my kiddos were much younger and they became eerily quiet, I would assume they were up to no good. Or what about when you text a friend and they are slow to respond? They must be angry with you, right? And now we have two teenagers, one of which is months from driving. I have this feeling my assuming may get worse. Am I right, momma?
A week or so ago, I was watching one of our favorite TV shows, and the psychiatrist was talking through a situation with a patient and something he said spoke through the TV screen and right at me. He said to his patient, "Is that fact or feeling?" Wowza! That, my friend, was quite a gut punch.
I thought, how many times do I assume something based on pure feeling and not a fact? And then it sunk a little deeper in my spirit. How often do I assume things about myself based on feeling and not fact? The truth of what Jesus says about me. Too often, I give my feelings way more power over me than they deserve. I receive a discouraging comment, and so I feel like a failure. I make a poor choice, so I deem myself unworthy of God's call on my life. Someone points out a weakness of mine, and I immediately buy the lie I'm not good enough or strong enough to live in the fullness God has for me. Are you relating at all? It's probably just me, but man, this is a struggle.
We've got to stop assuming. We can't go through life based on feelings, we must search for the facts, the truth.
John 8 reminds us the truth will set us free. When we acknowledge the truth about ourselves based on the word of God, we are free. We are free from the darkness assuming tends to bring, the darkness and confusion doubt and lies bring into our identity, our homes, our relationships and even our health. Assuming will only ever bring sorrow to your life. It creates worry over worship, panic over praise, and rejection above relationships.
You may be thinking, but what if my assumptions are right? I get that too. Been there, but more often than not, they are wrong. If your premises are correct, then absolutely deal with it by being led by the Holy Spirit. But don't dwell on every assumption coming your way because only about 8% of our worry, our assuming ever has an ounce of truth to it.
So what is your assumption today? What are you allowing to have far too much power over you? Start in God's word and go from there. I assure you He will guide you to all truth (John 16:13). He will lead you to the facts over feeling every time.
Downs serves as a young adult/college leader at her church with her husband. She writes faith-based columns in southern Missouri newspapers.
