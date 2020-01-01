Whoa! Can you believe 2019 will soon be a memory? I don’t know about you, but 2019 was a rollercoaster ride of obstacles for me. God moved in some amazing ways for me this year, but not without equal amounts of trials. Anyone? I’m grateful for all the cool things He’s done, but it was a real battle to keep pushing forward.
I have been praying and reading in the scriptures this past week, asking God what He would like for me to share with you. How I can encourage you as we zoom into a new year, a new decade. God glued my heart to a specific setting of scripture. I feel like it’s often overused this time of year, but I believe it’s the one I am to share.
“Do not remember the past events, pay no attention to things of old. Look, I am about to do something new; even now it is coming. Do you not see it? Indeed, I will make a way in the wilderness, rivers in the desert.” —Isaiah 43:18-19 CSB.
In a few hours 2019 will be the past and it’s time we fix our gaze on what’s coming. In Isaiah 43, the Lord was speaking to His people who were captives of Babylon, the same people who had found themselves there because of their disobedience. But God, faithful in mercy and grace, says, “I know you may not deserve my rescuing but I’m about to show up and give it to you anyway. But there's a catch, I’m doing things a new way. Stop looking back at how things were done in the past, how I rescued you, healed you, fought for you; it will look different.
God says this wilderness you’ve been walking through, I will make a way in it. This desert season you’ve been living in, I’m about to open the floodgates of heaven and create rivers in it.”
And all the people said Amen! Well, not so fast. You know what God doesn’t say here? That He will remove the wilderness or that He will remove the desert. Nope. But He will do something crazy amazing, something you’ve never experienced, something new, in and through them.
I’ve been guilty of believing with a new year comes new opportunities and that's true, yes, but often I expect January 1 to be the day God says “Abracadabra, your wilderness has vanished! Start new, my child!” Could He? Absolutely! However, I’m certain He wouldn’t use the word abracadabra seeing how He isn’t some genie in a bottle, although we often treat Him as one.
I believe He can, but that’s often not reality. In our world we will have trouble, Jesus reminds us. I believe more than anything God longs to see us grow through the desert and wilderness seasons of life. He longs for us to lean into Him a little closer than we did before the trials. He longs to do crazy miracles in your life, friend, even in the middle of your crummy season.
When Israel was taken into captivity God promised to get them out. But in the meantime, He told them to more or less get comfortable. Israel would be captive for 70 years and God wanted them to grow there.
This is what the Lord of Armies, the God of Israel, says to all the exiles I deported from Jerusalem to Babylon: “Build houses and live in them. Plant gardens and eat their produce. Find wives for yourselves and have sons and daughters. Find wives for your sons and give your daughters to men in marriage so that they may bear sons and daughters. Multiply there; do not decrease. Pursue the well-being of the city I have deported you to. Pray to the Lord on its behalf, for when it thrives, you will thrive.” –Jeremiah 29:4-7 CSB.
Live, grow, pray, thrive here, the Lord says. “But God, I don’t want to be here!” That’s usually my reply. Just me?
After God says all of this, He reminds them that He loves them and WILL rescue them.
For this is what the Lord says: “When 70 years for Babylon are complete, I will attend to you and will confirm my promise concerning you to restore you to this place. For I know the plans I have for you” — this is the Lord’s declaration — “plans for your well-being, not for disaster, to give you a future and a hope. You will call to me and come and pray to me, and I will listen to you. You will seek me and find me when you search for me with all your heart.” —Jeremiah 29:10-13 CSB.
And when He shows up to rescue and restore you, He will do it a new way. It won’t look like you think it may, it won’t look like it did last time, it will be new and powerful and miraculous.
Friend, I don’t know what your season looks like. Maybe you’re facing marital issues, a wayward child, health problems. Whatever you are facing, there is coming a day when God will rescue you and restore you, but in the meantime look for the rivers in the desert, a new way in the wilderness. See it, believe it. God is working, don’t doubt that. God is a good daddy who wants the best for His children. Sometimes the best for us comes through seeking God in tough seasons.
Maybe you don’t know this good God I keep talking about, but you are tired of the same old things. You yearn for something more, something new and meaningful. If that’s you, don’t waste one more minute. Ask Jesus to forgive you and rescue you from your sins. He will, I promise! He will make you a new creation and cast away the old things holding you back (2 Corinthians 5:17). If you prayed that prayer, I would love to hear about it. I want to celebrate with you. Email me at connect@cassiedowns.com.
Happy New Year, friend! I pray God’s blessing over you this new year and that 2020 is your best year yet!
Downs serves as a young adult/college leader at her church with her husband. She writes faith-based columns in southern Missouri newspapers.
