It occurred to me this morning that I watch far too many crime shows and it’s beginning to rot my brain. Let me explain.
I headed home from dropping my son at school, a part of my day that I dread less and less knowing he’ll be driving himself in a few months. It’s been raining here for days and so I’m being extra careful, recognizing my car does more hydroplaning than driving in the rain, when I come up on what looks like a prison transport van. This van, I assure you, was hardly moving and instantly my brain went all CSI.
I wondered about the convicts on board and how the operator was apparently being extra cautious with them. Maybe they are violent criminals. What if they wreck, I am behind them, what will I do if these criminals come after me? My thoughts ran wild.
Scenario after scenario played through my mind when suddenly the van exits on a gravel road. Uh-oh, I believe the criminals have stolen the van. Why would a transport van head down a gravel county road?
…
This week, my son and I started a new bible plan called Reset Your Mind. As I was reading along in the bible plan yesterday, it led me to Philippians 4:8. Paul was addressing the church at Philippi, encouraging them with practical counsel on how to stand firm in their faith and be at peace.
He says, “Finally brothers and sisters, whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is just, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is commendable — if there is any moral excellence and if there is anything praiseworthy — dwell on these things.”
Peace comes by dwelling on these things. When I first read the list, I almost dislocated my shoulder patting myself on the back; I do a pretty decent job at this. Then I went over them again and true hit me right between the eyes.
You’re more spiritual than me, I’m sure, but I have a habit of thinking on and reacting to my feelings more than I do facts or the truth. Feelings are terrible feelers. Feelings like to be in control and run the show. Feelings do not take the time to feel out a situation or search for truth. When I ponder on feelings rather than what’s true, I recognize myself at odds in my relationships with people and the Lord. But how do we recognize what’s true and not just our emotions? I understand that occasionally our feelings are fact, but not always. It’s important we learn how to discern fact and feeling.
John 14:6 reminds that Jesus is the way, the truth, and the life. If you wish to learn what’s true, look at situations through the lens of Jesus. Seek HIM and He will guide you into ALL truth (John 16:13). Open the Word of God and discover the truth. I guarantee you when you pray for God to reveal the truth, He Will (I remind my teenagers of this often).
An example of my struggle with feeling versus fact; I recently encountered a situation where I truly felt like an individual had an issue with me. An individual I always considered a friend, but the Lord reminded me of this principle. Truth is, this individual may be going through something that I can’t see. It’s likely not personal.
I am hooked on feelings a lot and so are you. And until we put on the filter of truth; Jesus, we will never recognize truth. And we will never have peace in our life as long as we’re speculating based on emotion and not what’s true.
And in case you’re wondering; the prison transport van wasn’t a transport van at all. TRUTH is, it was a MODOT van.
I went all CSI for no reason.
“You will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.” — John 8:32 (CSB).
Cassie Downs is a speaker, author of Chasing Jesus, a 60-day devotional, and founder of Everyday Jesus Ministry. Connect with her on Instagram or online at cassiedowns.com.
