Bob Holmes, an evangelist and self-described “one-man volleyball team,” challenged almost the entire student body of Agapé Boarding School to a match during a visit Monday, Jan. 20. Despite the overwhelming odds, Holmes won 15-6. Holmes, 63, from Knoxville, Tennessee, has appeared at more than 6,000 schools in 36 years, speaking on the dangers of suicide, drugs and alcohol. “If one person is reached, it’s worth all 6 million students I’ve spoken to for me,” Holmes said.
