You are reading this after we just had an election for a president of our country. With the way things have been going, we may not even have a clear winner by the time you are reading this.
Did your guy win? Maybe he lost. Whichever way it turned out; how do you feel? Elated? Depressed?
What if I told you it does not matter?
For many people, the most important thing is now we can get back to our regularly scheduled programming of commercials telling us how to heal from what this election cycle brought us — headaches, nausea, constipation, etc.
How can I believe or say it does not matter? Easy.
The outcome is what it is, I cannot change it. However, I can continue to give myself headaches, or constipation, or nausea by complaining about the results. Or, as the apostle Paul said, “I can learn to be content in whatever state I find myself.” — Philippians 4:11.
How can I be content when it is obvious we are going to hell in a handbasket?
Are we? Really?
When did we become such astute prognosticators that we can see the end from the beginning?
Somewhat like an armchair quarterback, we have become adept at trying to predict what is going to happen based on our view of what is. All the predictions I hear and read are negative-type worst-case scenarios.
Have we lost all hope? Have we completely given up on our old ways? We used to believe behind every cloud was a silver lining. Why not now?
Regardless of which side of the political spectrum you may find yourself, you have probably been listening to the vilification of the other side. I see and hear a lot of slanderous language coming from both camps and I wonder … why do people feed their minds with this stuff?
Do we not understand that what goes into our mind affects our daily life? See Proverbs 4:23; Romans 12:2; and Luke 6:45.
The truth is, we have no idea what is coming for us as a nation. Complaining about the way things are, though it is absolute habit for many, will do little to alter the course of events already set in motion.
If you want peace in your life, you must choose to separate yourself from that which engenders fear and chaos.
Set your minds on things that are above, not on things that are on earth — Colossians 3:2.
Hill is the pastor of Stockton Presbyterian Church. He currently is working on a graduate degree and occasionally contributes topical faith-based columns to the Cedar County Republican.
