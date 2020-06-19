The Great Commission in Matthew 28:19 encourages us to ask people to consider the truth claims of Christianity. The phrase, “make disciples,” translates a single word meaning to “enroll as a learner (student).” It is not about making converts, or “winning souls for Jesus.”
If my purpose is to “win souls,” then I am attached to a certain outcome from my labors. I expect certain things to happen. Of course, when things do not turn out the way I anticipated, I am disappointed; which if it happens often enough, my desire to do the work wanes.
However, if we will look at the parable of the sower and the seed in Matthew 13:3-13, we can see we only have a single task, and this is to sow seeds. Much has been written about the necessity of the sower’s responsibility to prepare the soil, but I do not find thhis anywhere in the story. (Yes, it can be implied by using good farming practices). However, there is as much to be learned from what is not said in scripture as there is from what is written.
The plain statement of the parable is the sower is to be scattering seed wherever he/she goes.
As we are going out into the world in our regular routines (passive participle rendering of the word translated “go”), we are to be sowing seeds of the kingdom. We are not to concern ourselves with the condition of the soil. It is what it is. It is the Holy Spirit that brings the increase — 1 Corinthians 3:6-7.
All pressure to perform is removed once we can realize God will use us just as we are, the way we are to bring about the increase of His kingdom in our little corner of the world. What happens with what I do is in His care, not mine.
Dale Hill, Pastor
Stockton Presbyterian Church
