Applications to receive a Christmas food basket, as well as children's gifts, through the Stockton Area Ministerial Alliance Christmas basket program continues through Friday, Nov. 22. Applications may be picked up at the Department of Family Services on RB Road, SAMA Food Pantry on Highway 32, Cedar County Health Department on Owen Mill Road and Korth Center on Englewood Dr. Applications must be returned to DFS or the food pantry, only.
To qualify
Applicants must live in the Stockton R-I School District and possess a SNAP card to qualify. Those who do not meet these qualifications but are in need of receiving a food basket should meet with a SAMA pastor, listed in box, to be approved.
Helping out
Area residents who wish to purchase gifts for children in this program should contact either their pastor, the gift coordinator at their business/organization or the Christmas basket gift coordinator, Alissa Bough at 276-9949.
Donations to help with the purchase of food baskets still are being sought. All donations to this program, both large and small, are sincerely appreciated and all are tax deductible.
A schedule of dates for various activities to get the baskets ready will be published soon. If you would like to help on one of these days, volunteers always are welcome. Watch for this upcoming information.
To make a donation to the Christmas basket program, send your check or money order to:
Stockton Christmas Baskets
P.O. Box 171
Stockton, MO 65785
Participating churches
Stockton Assembly of God
Church on the Hill
First Southern Baptist
Independence Church
St. Andrew Lutheran Church
St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church
Stockton Christian Church
Stockton Presbyterian Church
Stockton United Methodist Church
